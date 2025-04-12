Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 614 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $350.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

