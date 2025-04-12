Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,103.38. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

