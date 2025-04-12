Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 313.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,615 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 33.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $743.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

