Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The RMR Group

About The RMR Group

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.