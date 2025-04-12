Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.54 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 620.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,166 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in H&R Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $10,725,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.