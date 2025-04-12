Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,322,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 394,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 104,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,128,000 after purchasing an additional 102,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Trading Up 1.7 %
NHI opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
