SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Head to Head Contrast

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) and SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xcel Energy and SolarBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80 SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Xcel Energy presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.95%. SolarBank has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.05%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarBank is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

This table compares Xcel Energy and SolarBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 14.40% 10.65% 2.90% SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xcel Energy and SolarBank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $13.44 billion 2.97 $1.94 billion $3.44 20.22 SolarBank $52.15 million 1.48 -$2.56 million ($0.22) -10.86

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats SolarBank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects and nonregulated assets, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

