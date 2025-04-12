Leggett & Platt’s (LEG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $920.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

