Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Receives Hold Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Scilex Stock Down 21.5 %

Shares of SCLX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $47.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Scilex has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Shares of Scilex are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Scilex ( NASDAQ:SCLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scilex will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Scilex by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 687,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,036,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 775,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Scilex by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 291,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Scilex by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 497,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

