United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.01.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $387,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 75,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in United Airlines by 45.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.