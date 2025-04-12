BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. Wedbush started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,826 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65,213.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 541,270 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,947,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.