UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $116.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

