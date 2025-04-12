Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.