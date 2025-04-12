ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stake Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ALLETE by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.69. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.19%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

