iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

