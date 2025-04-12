Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 37,410 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,410 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $5,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,644,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,850,000 after buying an additional 102,187 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

NYSE TPH opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

