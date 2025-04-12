Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.85 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Lincoln National by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

