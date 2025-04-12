Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,662,949 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $746,838. This trade represents a 34.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $154,488.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,622.10. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,577 shares of company stock valued at $883,242 over the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRSH. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

