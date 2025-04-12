Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.