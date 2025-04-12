Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $35,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

