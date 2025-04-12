Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $27,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $402.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Further Reading

