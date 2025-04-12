Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $34,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.02.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

