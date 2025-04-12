Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $28,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

