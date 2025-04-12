Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.85 Million Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $29,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,693,000 after buying an additional 51,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 779.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after acquiring an additional 351,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,380,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NX opened at $17.46 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

