Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 111,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $28,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in THOR Industries by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after buying an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,682,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W cut shares of THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

THOR Industries stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

