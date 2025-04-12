APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 16521780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in APA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of APA by 50.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 187.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.