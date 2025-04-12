Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 193,905 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,061,210.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,599,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,999,347.18. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 109,567 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,079,234.95.

On Monday, February 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,904,129.10.

On Monday, January 13th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 4,419 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $60,761.25.

On Friday, January 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 33,142 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $463,325.16.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -586.05 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

