Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 193,905 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,061,210.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,599,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,999,347.18. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 109,567 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,079,234.95.
- On Monday, February 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,904,129.10.
- On Monday, January 13th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 4,419 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $60,761.25.
- On Friday, January 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 33,142 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $463,325.16.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance
RSI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -586.05 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.78.
Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on RSI
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rush Street Interactive
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.