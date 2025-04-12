David Baszucki Sells 229,167 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95.
- On Monday, March 3rd, David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $12,667,715.92.
- On Tuesday, February 25th, David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $87,422.50.
- On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $395,455.84.
- On Thursday, January 30th, David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10.
Roblox stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
