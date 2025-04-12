David Baszucki Sells 229,167 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95.

On Monday, March 3rd, David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $12,667,715.92.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $87,422.50.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $395,455.84.

On Thursday, January 30th, David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.