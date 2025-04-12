Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for RLI (NYSE:RLI) Stock Price

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

NYSE RLI opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. RLI has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $91.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.49.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,835.68. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,093.58. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RLI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,577,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,331,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 766,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

