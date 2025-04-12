Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 1057081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRUS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Merus Trading Up 8.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

