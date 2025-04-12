Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.51 and last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 3894820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $402,304.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,424.80. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

