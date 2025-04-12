Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 2.00. Warby Parker has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $28.68.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $336,206.97. The trade was a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Warby Parker by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Warby Parker by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

