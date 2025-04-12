National Bankshares Lowers Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.25

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.35.
Sherritt International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.