National Bankshares Lowers Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.25

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.35.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.