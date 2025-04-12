Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital set a $1.75 price objective on Reed’s in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
