Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 988.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,112,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,673,239.92. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

