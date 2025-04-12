Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 188,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.04 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

