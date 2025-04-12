Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.92%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

