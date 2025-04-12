Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Investar were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Investar by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 67,695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Investar by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 851.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Investar by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Investar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. Investar had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Investar’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

