Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Haemonetics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

