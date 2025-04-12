Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,613 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 48.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 61.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. Research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

