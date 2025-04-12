Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,468 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $42.04.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

