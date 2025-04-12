Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 219,473 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,344,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,776,000 after buying an additional 383,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,089,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,790,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,373 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

LUMN stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

