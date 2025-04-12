Legal & General Group Plc Has $90.53 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $90,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LYV stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.
Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment
In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
