Legal & General Group Plc Has $90.53 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $90,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.