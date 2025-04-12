Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Genpact were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 333,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 145,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 82,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on G

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.