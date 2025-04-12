Legal & General Group Plc Has $93 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $92,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $462.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.95 and its 200 day moving average is $444.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.69.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

