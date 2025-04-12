United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,066 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $61,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,962.50. The trade was a 69.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,373.07. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,640,680. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

UTHR stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.14. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $230.39 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

