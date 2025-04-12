FIL Ltd Buys 39,560 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

FIL Ltd increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,137,000 after purchasing an additional 676,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,735,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,310,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 183,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 126,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

