Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.25.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $269.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.21 and a 200 day moving average of $302.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

