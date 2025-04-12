FIL Ltd Sells 668,853 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,853 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

PZZA opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 73.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. UBS Group cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

