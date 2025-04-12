FIL Ltd Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 904.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 229,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 752.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

